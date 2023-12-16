Guwahati: The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in a press statement claimed that it accepted the challenge issued by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to “target” him if he posed a threat.

However, the banned militant outfit laid down two conditions the DGP must meet before engaging him.

The ULFA-I asked to replace GP Singh’s security cover with CRPF or Indian Army officers. This includes his driver and the police officials and constables of the Western Southeast Asia (WeSEA) region.

Also Read: Assam: Theft accused escapes from police, recaptured after intensive search in Duliajan

The outfit asked the top cop to roam freely around Guwahati for one week without any security.

The ULFA-I also cautioned the DGP against harming indigenous officers of the state police and accused him of using “cruel tactics” against unarmed youths.

“We know you (GP Singh) do not dare to accept our challenge,” the statement said.

The organisation further said, “You can only pick up unarmed youths and hack them to death using your cruel tactics.”

Also Read: NIA team to reach Assam today to probe grenade blasts in state

It may be mentioned that over the past few days, the activities of the ULFA-I saw a sudden rise in Upper Assam. It also claimed responsibility of a recent explosion in Jorhat.

Following this, GP Singh challenged the ULFA-I saying, “My residential address is Kahilipara and my office address is Ulubari, come and target me, if needed. Did I say I am scared of anyone? If I am the sole reason for their grievances then target me, why target others?”