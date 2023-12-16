GUWAHATI: A team of the national investigation agency (NIA) is slated to arrive in Assam on Saturday (December 16) to probe the series of grenade blasts in the state recently.

The NIA will probe the blasts in Assam after the state authorities requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the investigation into multiple grenade attacks in three districts

It may be mentioned here that the ULFA-I claimed responsibility for the three grenade attacks in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts of Assam between November 22 and December 13.

On Friday (December 15), Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met director general of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta in New Delhi.

Earlier, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh had said that those involved in the grenade blasts in the state will be brought to justice.

