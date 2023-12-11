GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I has claimed responsibility for recent grenade attacks in certain parts of Assam.

ULFA-I has claimed responsibility for grenade attacks at the Dirak Army camp in Tinsukia district and Jaisagar CRPF camp in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The ULFA-I has also threatened to carry out more such attacks in near future.

In a statement, the rebel outfit also warned Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh to let go of his ‘arrogance’.

It further warned Assam DGP GP Singh to not use the Assam police department as his “ancestral property”.

“…the arrogance shown by GP Singh by treating the Assam police as his ancestral property has hurt the self-respect of the officers and members working in the Assam police, and his arrogance cannot be acceptable,” ULFA-I stated.

On the other hand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (December 10), urged ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to shun violence and begin talks with the government.