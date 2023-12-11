NEW DELHI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Kamakhya Corridor project.

Besides laying the foundation stone of the Kamakhya Corridor project, the Assam chief minister also urged PM Modi to “dedicate the grand statue of Bir Lachit at Jorhat”.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also invited the Prime Minister to “inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation of Sivasagar Medical College”.

Furthermore, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas Sarma also sought PM Modi’s “counsel on organizing the Assam Business Summit in 2024”.

“Our aim is to establish it as a platform to attract private investments and accelerate our economic growth,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday (December 11).

During the meeting, the Assam chief minister briefed the PM about the ongoing “pro-people programs” in the Northeast state.