GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Article 370 case.

The Supreme Court, on Monday (December 11), upheld the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Article 370 of the Constitution of India, before abrogation, had granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court also directed the election commission of India to hold assembly elections in the now union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30 next year.

Meanwhile, hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict to uphold the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, Assam Cm Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The Supreme Court judgement on Article 370 cements the long held unifying principle of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat.”

“This verdict has put to rest mischievous propaganda and disinformation since last 3 years,” the Assam CM said.

He also complimented union home minister Amit Shah “for his monumental effort in driving the successful abrogation of Art 370”.

In August 2019, shortly after the BJP’s landslide victory in the national elections, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, fulfilling a key election promise.