IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has said that he is ‘grateful’ to union home minister Amit Shah for the peace deal signed between the government and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

“I am extremely grateful to him for his commitment in working collaboratively for the betterment of Manipur and playing an instrumental role in bringing the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) to the mainstream through peace talks,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM added: “His leadership and efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering reconciliation and paving the way for a more peaceful and united future in the Northeast.”

Meitei militant outfit UNLF signs peace deal with government

Valley-based Meitei militant organisation from Manipur – the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) – signed a peace agreement with the government on Wednesday (November 29).

It may be mentioned here that the UNLF is the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur.

Shah added: “I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress.”

“This is the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and laws of the land,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated in a statement.

UNLF, founded in 1964, is one of the most prominent Meitei insurgent groups in the Northeast state of Manipur.