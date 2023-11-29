Imphal: After a 15-year hiatus, the cleaning of floating biomass, locally known as Phumdis, has begun at Loktak Lake in Manipur, a crucial initiative to maintain ecological balance and support sustainable fisheries and economic livelihoods for local communities.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the cleaning drive, expressing his gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and the State Fishery Department.

He highlighted the deployment of specialized machinery and the allocation of necessary funds to ensure the success of this critical endeavour.

Also Read: Assam: Four ULFA-I cadres return to the mainstream

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “Seeing the happiness and relief among our local people brings immense joy to my heart. This initiative is not just about cleaning the water; it’s a step towards restoring the lake’s ecology, vital for the sustainability of our fisheries.”

The proliferation of Phumdis and wild plants in Loktak Lake has posed significant challenges to local communities, particularly those residing around Thanga Tongbram, Khoirom, and other villages along the periphery of Manipur’s Takmu Lake, an integral part of Loktak Lake’s ecosystem.

The contamination of water caused by this excessive growth has led to the outbreak of water-borne diseases, adversely impacting the health and well-being of local residents.

Also Read: Behind successful Uttarkashi evacuation were prayers of 130 crore Indians: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In response to the concerns raised by the local populace, particularly womenfolk, Chief Minister Singh promptly convened an emergency meeting with the relevant stakeholders, including the Minister of Fishery, the Chairman of LDA, administrative Secretaries, the Director of Fishery, and the Project Director of LDA.

He issued directives to initiate immediate cleaning efforts to address the grievances of the affected communities.

As a result of the Chief Minister’s intervention, the cleaning of Phumdis commenced on November 28 in a collaborative effort between the LDA and the State Fishery Department.

The LDA has facilitated the deployment of specialized machinery, while the State Fishery Department has provided the necessary funds for the project.