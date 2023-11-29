Imphal: Security has been further tightened along Manipur’s 398-kilometre border with Myanmar in view of the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country and a large-scale influx into the state.

“I commend our security forces for their successful joint operation at Kwatha, Tengnoupal District of Manipur bordering Myanmar,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tweeted.

“Their efforts in ensuring the safety of our borders, and curbing illicit trafficking, illegal immigration, and other anti-national elements are crucial for maintaining peace and security in our region”, the CM stated.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who also holds a home portfolio, said, “We have deployed a large number of our forces along the border. Not only Assam Rifles but also state security forces, BSF, and CRPF have been deployed. We are monitoring the situation strictly and closely.”

The remarks come after the security forces launched operations in Kwatha village. Kwatha is a small, neglected Meitei village of Manipur tucked along the Indo-Myanmar border and tracing its history back to the 1819 Burmese invasion.

This Meitei village has 61 households and a population of 370 and is a remote village 20 kilometres from Manipur’s border trade hub of Moreh and 129 kilometres from the state capital.

Over 1,000 Myanmar nationals are taking shelter at different relief camps in Manipur’s Kamjong district at present.

The refugees came to Manipur after the aerial bombing of their village by the Myanmar military junta bombers to drive out ethnic rebels inside Myanmar.