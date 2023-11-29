Imphal: Over 1,000 Myanmar nationals have crossed into Manipur seeking refuge from aerial bombings in Myanmar’s border villages.

The bombings are part of an ongoing effort by the Myanmar military junta to flush out ethnic rebel groups.

The influx of refugees has increased significantly in recent weeks, with more than 460 people fleeing Myanmar in a single day on November 22.

The refugees are currently being sheltered in relief camps set up in Phaikoh, Kheronram (Huimin Thana), Namli, Wangli, and Ashang Khullen in Kamjong district.

The majority of the refugees are women and children from the Shan, Kabaw, and Kuki communities. They fear for their lives due to the bombings and are expected to continue crossing into India in the coming days.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong district, Raang Peter, said that biometrics and photographs of over 600 refugees have been documented at the relief camps. He also appealed to the state government and the central government to provide more assistance to the refugees.