IMPHAL: Valley-based Meitei militant organisation from Manipur – the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) – signed a peace agreement with the government on Wednesday (November 29).

This was confirmed by union home minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah has called the signing of the peace agreement between the UNLF from Manipur and the government as a “historic milestone”.

The signing of the peace deal between the UNLF and the government took place in New Delhi.

“UNLF signed a peace agreement… in New Delhi,” said union home minister Amit Shah.

It may be mentioned here that the UNLF is the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur.

“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream,” said Amit Shah.

Shah added: “I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress.”

Earlier, reports claimed that Manipur government was on the verge of arriving at a peace settlement with the UNLF.

“This is the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and laws of the land,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated in a statement.

UNLF, founded in 1964, is one of the most prominent Meitei insurgent groups in the Northeast state of Manipur.