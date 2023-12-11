Captain Fatima Wasim of the Indian Army has become the first woman medical officer to be posted at the Siachen Glacier.

This was informed by the Fire & Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

“Captain Fatima Wasim of Siachen Warriors creates history by becoming the First Woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier,” the Indian Army said.

She was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at Siachen Battle School.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle field in the world and is situated near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan.

