Guwahati: Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, expressed concerns about the declining interest among youths from Assam in joining the Indian Army.

He attributed this trend to a lack of awareness and the misleading influence of outlawed factions like the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Addressing a gathering at the Guwahati Press Club, Lt. General Kalita emphasized the importance of societal responsibility in guiding the younger generation away from extremist organizations.

He highlighted the positive developments in Assam over the past decade, including the restoration of peace, improved infrastructure, and ongoing development projects.

Recalling his own military journey, Lt General Kalita credited his parents for his success and encouraged aspiring youth to pursue their dreams with dedication and hard work.

He also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to counter China’s aggressive behaviour along Arunachal Pradesh’s borders, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach beyond just military action.

Lt General Kalita further spoke about the Eastern Command’s responsibility for all eight Northeastern states, including West Bengal, and highlighted the efforts to combat narco-terrorism in the region.