Guwahati: An elderly man in Assam’s Sivasagar district was ruthlessly bludgeoned to death by his intoxicated son on Monday night.

The accused son, identified as Jiten Garo, had a heated argument with his father over a minor issue.

Due to being intoxicated, the son aggressively assaulted his father with a spade, leading to the latter’s death.

The incident was reported from Kakotibari village in Sonari. Upon being notified, the police took the accused son into custody while the father’s body was sent for post-mortem.

An investigation is being carried out by the police.