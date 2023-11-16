GUWAHATI: A 31-year-old youth has been detained by the police in Sivasagar district of Assam for serving a death threat to minister Atul Bora.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh.

The detained youth has been identified as Nip Pratim Baruah from Bamun Moran Gaon under Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The Assam DGP said that the youth has been detained after gathering substantial evidence against him.

“Nip Pratim Baruah (age-31yrs.)…Vill – Bamun Moran Gaon, PS – Gaurisagar, Dist – Sivasagar has been picked up for the Facebook post threatening the Hon Minister,” said Assam DGP GP Singh.

“The detention is based on substantial evidence,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the CID of Assam police launched an investigation into the case related to the death threat served to state minister Atul Bora on Facebook.

Assam minister Atul Bora was served with a death threat via a comment on the Facebook page of Northeast Now (video).

While commenting on a video package on Assam minister Atul Bora on Northeast Now’s (video) Facebook page, a user said that a plan is being brewed to bomb the official quarter of the Assam minister.

The Facebook user, who claimed to be a member of the ULFA-Independent, said that the outfit is planning to bomb the quarter of Assam minister Atul Bora.

“Atul Bora quatert bomb plant r plan kora hoise. Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee (A plan is being brewed to plant a bomb at the quarter of Atul Bora. We in the ULFA are doing everything. He will not live for too long),” the Facebook user said.