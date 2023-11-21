Guwahati: The transport minister of Assam Parimal Suklabaidya has started a bike rally in the state to create awareness among people on road safety.

The 30-day long trip will cover all the 126 assembly constituencies.

The state recorded 6,001 accidents and 2,606 deaths between January and October this year and in total 4,800 others were also injured.

The rally has the objective of making people aware of the importance of being safe when riding a two-wheeler.

The rally, which began on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, is named “Path Suraksha Jan Andolan.”

The transport minister took to X and wrote, “Sharing some glimpses from Day 2 of Path Suraksha Jan Andolan Bike Rally in Guwahati. I am riding till Goalpara today in line with our motive of reiterating the message of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya about raising awareness on road safety.”

He also added, “We initiated this road safety awareness rally which is a step towards promoting evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries. I will be travelling across all the constituencies of Assam to promote road safety awareness.”

The minister reached Goalpara in lower Assam on Monday and will set out for Dhubri district in westernmost Assam on Tuesday. From there, he will return to Guwahati after covering all other lower Assam districts.

“I met people and leaders of some unions of drivers. They can continue the movement in the next phase. I will go to all constituencies,” Suklabaidya said, adding, “We are conducting meetings of Road Safety Councils in all districts.”