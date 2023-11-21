Guwahati: Prominent businessman and hotelier Kamal Chandra Das passed away in Guwahati on Monday at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons.

Born on March 1, 1955, to Bichyuta Nanda Das in lower Assam’s Barpeta, Das embarked on his professional journey as a first-class contractor for the Assam Public Works Department.

His dedication and expertise led him to collaborate closely with the Don Bosco Society. He was also the founder promoter of International Hospitals Limited, which later became Apollo Hospitals Guwahati.

A pillar of the community, Das had been actively involved in various social organizations, including the Ganeshguri Bihu Committee and the Ganesh Mandir at Ganeshguri for more than 20 years.

His commitment to social welfare and his contributions to the community will be deeply missed.

Das’s wife, Usha Ojha, is the proprietor of the Upasana Palace hotel at Ganeshguri and Hotel Usha Regency at Barpeta. The couple was instrumental in shaping the hospitality industry in the region.

His last rites will be performed at the Nabagraha Crematorium at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Das’s passing is a significant loss for the business community, the social sector, and the people of Guwahati.

His legacy of entrepreneurship, social responsibility, and community engagement will continue to inspire generations to come.