The Assam government will provide a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to the Bihu committees across the state, in a bid to “discourage donations”.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday while briefing the media in Guwahati.

“In order to discourage forcible donations from the business persons, we will provide a special grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to all Rongali Bihu Celebration Committees of the state who have been holding Bihu functions within first 7 days of the month of Bohag for at least past 10 years,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, the Assam chief minister had denounced the act of collecting donations by Bihu committees from business establishments to organise functions.

He also stated that donation collection in Assam will be considered a criminal offence from now onwards.

CM Sarma also informed that his government will bring a Bill in the Assembly in this regard soon.

He added: “The state government will soon introduce a Bill in the Assembly on organised crime in this regard.”