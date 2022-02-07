Night curfew in Assam is likely to be lifted from February 15.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said that with improvement of COVID situation in the state, the Assam government is mulling to lift night curfew provisions starting February 15.

He said that other anti-COVID protocols are also likely to be lifted in phased manner, provided the pandemic situation in the state remains manageable.

COVID-19 cases in Assam have witnessed a considerable decline in recent days with positivity rate showing a dipping trend.

Assam, on Sunday, registered a total of 256 COVID cases at a positivity rate of 2.39%.

The new cases were detected after conducting tests of 10,691 samples.

Meanwhile, at least 12 more people across Assam have lost their lives to the virus.