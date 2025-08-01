Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced increased financial support for the Donyi-Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired in Itanagar.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ workshop held at the school, Mein declared that the institution’s annual grant-in-aid would be raised from Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 2 crore.

He also pledged a Rs 5 crore corpus fund to ensure the school’s long-term sustainability, both commitments to be incorporated in the upcoming State Annual Budget.

The event, themed “Empowering Youth Voices and Building Pathways,” focused on nurturing leadership and communication skills among differently-abled youth through public speaking and civic engagement.

Founded in 1990 by former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, the Donyi-Polo Mission School has been instrumental in providing free education, therapy, and vocational training to children with hearing, visual, and intellectual disabilities. Mein paid tribute to Apang, calling the school a beacon of hope for marginalised students, and reaffirmed the state government’s continued support.

As a gesture of encouragement for the students’ vocational efforts, Mein directed his office to purchase gift paper bags made from recycled materials by the school’s students. He also praised the initiative as a symbol of self-reliance and creativity.

Emphasising the importance of communication, Mein said that developing expressive and articulate youth is key to Arunachal’s progress. He also lauded the efforts of Porsum Ori, founder of ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’, and Secretary Tana Jiri for conducting workshops across the state to train students in public speaking.

Also present at the event were Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs and Social Justice & Tribal Affairs Abu Tayeng, Director of Youth Affairs Ramesh Linggi, Principal Aravinda Dey, faculty members, parents, and students.