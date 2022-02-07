GUWAHATI: As Assembly elections in Tripura inch close, a bunch of rebel BJP MLAs-led by former state health minister Sudip Roy Barman are likely to quit the saffron party.

Sudip Roy Barman and his close associate Asish Kumar Saha will leave for New Delhi from Guwahati on Monday, sources said.

Notably, the rebel BJP MLAs have, in recent times, started to openly criticize the governance of the BJP government in Tripura.

Barman and his close associates are set to leave for the national capital to give shape to their political future.

In all likelihood, they will join a national party – the Congress or the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Also read: Tripura mulls introducing award in Lata Mangeshkar’s name: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Few days back, Sudip Roy Barman held secret meetings with senior Congress leaders.

Sources also claimed that along with Barman and Saha, a number of snubbed BJP MLAs are also likely to follow in their footsteps.

According to the available information, the rebel will meet top Congress leaders in New Delhi and the join the party on February 10.

The MLAs will return to Tripura on February 12.

Recently, Barman and Saha along with their ‘followers’ visited different parts of Tripura and interacted with the common people “who had played a key role in dethroning the CPI-M) and bring BJP to power”.