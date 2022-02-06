AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that his government would consider introducing a cultural award in the name of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“I can’t take decisions unilaterally. There is a specific department for cultural affairs that looks after these matters. Certainly, the matter will be discussed in appropriate forums as well as in the state cabinet before any concrete decision as there is a public sentiment associated with the legendary singer,” Deb told reporters.

CM Deb paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Lata Mangeshkar and recalled his childhood memories.

“I grew up listening to the classic duets sung by Lata Ji and Kishore Kumar. These songs were either composed by SD Barman or RD Barman. Lata Ji was an institution of music herself”, said Deb.

Earlier, Deb took to Twitter and posted a photo of Lata Mangeshkar wearing Tripura’s traditional Hrisha and handcrafted bamboo Ganesh replica.

Deb extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family of the melody queen and prayed for her departed soul.

Mrinal Banik from Agartala.