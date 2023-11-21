North Lakhimpur: A severe worm attack on ripening paddy and a unknown disease in black lentil plantations have devastated crops across Lakhimpur district in Assam.

The worm attack, caused by armyworms or elephant bugs, has been particularly devastating in the areas of Kharapathar, Sandahkhowa, Bangalmora under Bihpuria Revenue Circle, and Laluk under Nowboicha Revenue Circle.

The nocturnal worms have been consuming entire bunches of ripening rice, leaving fields empty overnight, said local farmers.

Fearing further losses, many farmers have been forced to cut their paddy prematurely, even before it is fully ripe. This has resulted in a significant reduction in their yields, they said.

In addition to the worm attack, a disease has also been affecting black lentil plantations, primarily in Dhakuakhana sub-division and areas bordering Dhemaji district, said a farmer.

Farmers have reported observing tiny holes on the leaves of their black lentil plants, followed by yellowing of the plants and bud drop.

Despite efforts to control the disease with pesticides, the cause remains unknown. Agriculture department officials are currently investigating the situation.

The combined impact of the worm attack and the disease has left many farmers in Lakhimpur district struggling to recover from their losses.

They are urging the government to provide assistance and support during this difficult time.