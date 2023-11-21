GUWAHATI: A 47-year-old man in Cachar district of Assam has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times.

The accused, according to officials, raped a nine-year-old girl, who lives next door, multiple times.

The accused was arrested by the police based on an FIR filed by the parents of the victim minor girl at the Katigorah police station in Cachar district of Assam.

However, the exact identity of the accused could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Assam police registered a case based on the FIR.

According to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Katigorah police station – Joseph Keivom – the accused was apprehended after he tried to flee from a location near his home.

The accused has been arrested on charges under section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted on November 8, November 10 and 12.

He also threatened the minor girl of killing her family members if she revealed this to anyone.