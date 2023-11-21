Guwahati: A minor girl was injured severely after a man who claims to be her “lover” allegedly attacked her with acid in Barpeta, Assam on Monday night.

As per sources, the victim is only 17 years old and is now battling for her life at the hospital.

The incident took place in Sarukhetri of Barpeta, Assam.

The accused has been identified as Rafizul Islam of the Barpeta district itself.

Also Read: Assam: Elderly man killed with a spade by son in Sivasagar

Some locals alleged that Rafizul had been harassing the girl for nearly a year and even tried to abduct her once.

The victim had been trying to stay away from Rafizul.

The locals stated that Rafizul in a “rage” attacked the girl with acid on Monday night while she was returning home from a book fair.

Also Read: Assam: NF Railway makes significant strides towards becoming “Green Railway”

Rafizul was allegedly accompanied by one more person who came on a motorcycle.

The victim was first taken to the Barpeta Medical College Hospital and was later referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati for better treatment.

It was further reported that Rafizul after attacking the victim poured acid on himself as well and is now currently at the GMCH undergoing treatment.

An investigation is being carried out by the police.