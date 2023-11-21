Guwahati: NF Railway is forging ahead with its ambitious goal of achieving 100% electrification of all un-electrified broad gauge routes within its jurisdiction.

This initiative will not only minimize the railway’s dependence on fossil fuels but also contribute to its mission of becoming the world’s largest “Green Railway,” NF Railway said in a statement.

As part of its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, N.F. Railway has successfully electrified 1956.63 route kilometers (RKM), representing 45.00% of its total network of 4348 RKM.

Remaining 2391.38 RKM of routes in the northeastern states are yet to be electrified. Out of the electrified sections, 910.45 RKM lie in Assam, 9.58 RKM in Meghalaya, and 6.00 RKM in Nagaland. Additionally, 285.87 RKM in Bihar and 744.726 RKM in West Bengal fall under N.F. Railway’s purview.

In a recent development, three sections in Assam have undergone inspection following the completion of electrification works.

These sections include Badarpur-Silchar (29.60 RKM), Badarpur-Baraigram (41.77 RKM), and Baraigram-Dullabcherra (27.00 RKM).

To further expedite the electrification process, NFR/Construction, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), and Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) are jointly executing electrification works in a phased manner across various sections within the zone.

The electrification of these routes will bring about a significant improvement in train mobility and strengthen the railway network in the northeastern states.

Apart from reducing pollution levels, the financial performance of the railway is also expected to improve due to the shift from fossil fuels to electricity.

This transition will also facilitate seamless traffic, increase average train speeds, and enhance the punctuality of train operations.