Applications are invited for various medical positions in Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Practitioner on full time contract basis in Alipurduar Division.

Name of post : Medical Practitioner

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anesthesiologist : 1

GDMO : 1

Also Read : Varanasi : The place of Shiv Shakti on Earth

Qualification :

Specialist : MBBS with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in respective field

GDMO : MBBS passed

Also Read : Barsana Dham : The birthplace of Radha

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th October 2023 at 10 AM in Office of Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Alipurduar Junction, PIN-736123

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with copies of all certificates / testimonials in original and attested copies along with passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here