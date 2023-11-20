Imphal: In a big haul, the joint teams of central and state forces recovered a huge cache of weapons in the special operations conducted at various places in six districts of Manipur which is currently affected by the ongoing communal violence.

The joint operation was launched on the basis of specific intelligence input received regarding the presence of some unknown miscreants who were hiding arms in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur districts during the past 24 hours.

According to the police reports, the following items were recovered during the operations: two arms (factory-made pistol along with magazine, one country pistol along with one extended magazine, five nos. of 36 HE hand grenades, two nos. of 80 (WP) grenades and 25 live ammunition (9 mm-07, 5.56 mm, 7.62mm-15) were recovered from Gwarok Reserve Hill range southeast of Pechi, Thoubal District.

In another operation, two arms (.303 Rifle bearing Regd. 36681 along with one empty magazine, one local-made 9mm pistol along with one empty magazine and three nos. of 36 HE hand grenades were recovered from Kakching Mantak ITI Panmamei Road, Kakching district.

In the third operation, the team recovered three arms (AK-47 with one magazine, and one 0.303 rifle with one magazine each were recovered from Lungjang village which is two km East of AR COB Behiang, Churachandpur district.