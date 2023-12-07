KOHIMA: Former chief minister of Nagaland SC Jamir has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vexed Naga political issue.

In the letter to PM Narendra Modi, former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir said that people of the state, particularly the Nagas, are hopeful of an early solution to the Naga political issue.

“Several Naga delegations including the Gaon Borah Federation and leaders have also impressed upon to bring an earlier solution. Nagas of Nagaland state in particular and the Nagas, in general, are keenly looking towards your political leadership,” said Jamir.

He added: “I am confident at your level you (PM Narendra Modi) also understand the importance of bringing an end to the pending Naga political issue.”

“The Naga Solution will be a true and well-earned feather in your cap as India’s Prime Minister at such a critical juncture of human and our national history of Amritkal,” the former Nagaland CM stated in the letter.

The letter conveyed the expectations of the Naga people and various delegations for a prompt resolution to the Naga political issue.

Former Nagaland CM SC Jamir urged PM Narendra Modi to make the final decision on the Naga political issue in the next two months.

“I will be only repeating myself that before your second term ends — in fact, in the next two months – you can take a final call to bring an end to the Naga issue,” Jamir stated in the letter to PM Modi on December 03.

Jamir also congratulated the Prime Minister for the thumping electoral victories of the BJP in three out of five Indian states that went to polls recently.