IMPHAL: Manipur Congress has urgedPrime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah to find a solution for the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state.

This appeal from the Manipur Congress came following the killing of 13 ‘unarmed’ people belonging to the Meitei community along the international border with Myanmar.

Speaking to the media in Imphal on Wednesday (December 06), the Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said that during the ongoing parliament session, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah must raise their voices to find an amicable solution concerning the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Congress is the main opposition party in the 60-member Manipur legislative assembly.

It has a total of 5 elected legislators at present in Manipur.

He also urged the governments at the centre and the state to call an all-political party meeting to discuss the crisis in Manipur.

K Meghachandra, who is also a sitting MLA elected from the Wangkhem assembly constituency, further stated that the three MPs from Manipur should also raise the issue of killings of 13 ‘unarmed’ persons in the Laithao village area under Machi police station in Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on December 04.

Meghachandra also condemned the killings terming them as “dastardly acts” and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah remained silent over the last seven months.