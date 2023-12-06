AIZAWL: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has been appointed as the new chief minister of the Northeast state of Mizoram.

Lalduhoma was appointed as the chief minister of Mizoram by governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday (December 06).

This was informed by Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Kambhampati also invited Lalduhoma to for the new ZPM government in the state of Mizoram.

Lalduhoma will take oath of office as the new Mizoram CM at 11am on December 08.

“I appointed him (Lalduhoma) as chief minister and invited him to form the government,” said Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Notably, Lalduhoma met the Mizoram governor on Wednesday (December 06) morning and staked claim to for the government in the Northeast state.

The Mizoram governor said: “Pu Lalduhoma, chief ministerial candidate from Zoram People’s Movement called on the governor’s office this morning and staked claim to form government in the state.”