Guwahati: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is all set to for the government in Mizoram as the party officially bagged 27 seats.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) on the other hand got seven seats according to ECI till 2 pm.

The BJP too managed to win two seats while the Congress till the filing of this report stuck with zero wins but leads on one seat.

The ZPM made a clean sweep in the assembly elections in Mizoram and is ready to stake claim to form government in Mizoram tomorrow.

Incumbent Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, however, lost the polls from Aizawl East I seat to Lalthansanga by a margin of 2101 votes.

On the other hand, ZPM’s projected CM candidate Lalduhoma has won the elections from the Serchhip seat with 8314 votes and a margin of 2982 votes.

With the counts being directly in favour of the ZPM, the party’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said that he will meet the Governor tomorrow or the day after.

He added that the swearing-in will be within this month.

Lalduhoma, who bagged two seats in 2018 decided to vacate one seat.

He had decided to give up Aizawl West-I seat, while retaining the Serchip constituency.

Counting for the 40 seats of the Mizoram Assembly began at 8 am on Monday.

While the Congress in the early trends saw some rise, it later fell to one lead in the afternoon.