Guwahati: An inmate lodged at Jalukbari police station in Guwahati, Assam was found dead in his cell on Sunday.

The deceased inmate, identified as Jehirul Islam, was arrested on theft charges.

However, on Monday Islam was discovered hanging in his prison cell.

As per initial reports, the police claimed that Islam died by suicide.

However, High-ranking police officers, accompanied by a judge, visited the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

More details to be updated soon.