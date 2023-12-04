Guwahati: The police rescued three quarry site workers who were abducted by an unidentified armed group in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The trio, identified as Raju Toti, Amit Orang, and Biswa Dharak, were rescued from a deep jungle along the Cachar-Dima Hasao border in a late-night operation on Monday at around 3 am.

Despite the successful rescue, the alleged kidnappers managed to escape from the police.

The workers were engaged as drivers in the quarry. Of them, two operated the backhoe loaders and the third drove a dumper truck.

It may be mentioned the three were allegedly abducted on Saturday by a group of unidentified armed miscreants.

The incident took place at Joypur Aina Chara in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The gunmen also allegedly fired a few rounds in the air after entering the quarry as the labourers were loading the mined stone onto trucks.

The suspects then abducted the three drivers at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

The persons present on the site said that the gunmen took the hostages into the jungle area.

The police were informed soon after the incident.

An investigation was initiated into the matter and a search operation was launched to locate the men.

During the operation, they figured out the location of the men inside a jungle area and rescued the men.

Two of the drivers abducted by the miscreants were residents of nearby Udarbond in the Cachar district, while the third was a resident of the Aina Chara area in Dima Hasao, Assam.

However, the identity of the group that abducted the men is still not known.