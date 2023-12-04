Guwahati: A road accident on Sunday night near Bangaldhara in Assam’s Morigaon district left at least three people dead and three others seriously injured.

A mini truck bearing registration number ‘AS04BC9751’ carrying goods en route to Nagaon collided head-on with a stationary truck parked on the National Highway.

The impact of the collision left the vehicle completely wrecked.

One of the occupants succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while two others lost their lives during treatment at Morigaon Civil Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Yunis Chand, Mohammad, and Shehzad, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

Three additional individuals involved in the mishap sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

However, the primary cause has been suspected to be negligence.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.