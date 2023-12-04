Guwahati: An Assam Police officer was arrested red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 by the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau in Kamrup.

As per sources, the officer has been identified as Jadav Sharma, who was posted at the Goroimari Police Station in Kamrup district.

The arrested officer had demanded a bribe from a complainant to settle a case.

However, the person unwilling to pay a bribe approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

Based on the complaint, a trap and Sharma was nabbed red-handed while he was accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered against Sharma under relevant sections.

A source said further investigation in connection with Sharma and his alleged corrupt practices are being undertaken by the police.