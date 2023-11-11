GUWAHATI: Heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore have been seized by the police in Kamrup district of Assam.

The seizure of the Heroin consignment was made in the wee hours of Saturday (November 11).

The Heroin consignment was seized from an Arunachal Pradesh-bound bus.

Acting on a tip-off, the special task force (STF) of Assam police intercepted an Arunachal Pradesh-bound bus at Baihata Chariali around 2:30 am, an official statement stated.

While searching the bus, the Assam police officials recovered 150 gm of Heroin from the possession of a passenger.

Also read: Assam: Blow to INDIA bloc ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress & TMC leaders to join BJP

The passenger, from whose possession the Heroin was recovered hails from Barpeta district in Assam.

He was arrested.