GUWAHATI: At least three senior opposition leaders from the Northeast state of Assam are likely to join the ruling BJP.

The three opposition leaders from Assam, who are likely to join the BJP on Saturday (November 11) are: Suresh Bora (Congress), Paritosh Roy (Congress) and Dilip Sarma (TMC).

While, Suresh Bora was the former president of the Nagaon district Congress committee, Paritosh Roy was serving as the working president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

On the other hand, Dilip Sarma was serving as the general secretary of the Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Suresh Bora, Nagaon District Congress President, Paritosh Roy, Working President, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, and Dilip Sarma, General Secretary, TMC, announce their resignation, marking a decisive turn,” the Assam unit of the BJP informed.

Also read: Assam river cruise tourism: Ship with 31 foreign tourists embarks on Brahmaputra odyssey

It added: “Aligning with HCM @Himantabiswa, they’ll join BJP today, voicing their dissent against the I.N.D.I. alliance.”

Also read: ‘Neighbours never change’, says Mein at Assam and Arunachal cultural festival

This quitting of senior leaders from the Congress and TMC is being seen as a major blow to the opposition’s INDIA alliance in the state of Assam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Congress leaders Suresh Bora and Paritosh Roy had announced their decision to quit the grand-old party over ‘family centric politics’.

In the resignation letter to the national president of Congress party – Mallikarjun Kharge – Poritosh Roy expressed his dissatisfaction over the party’s working.\

He wrote, “I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organization, as it is favouring only Blue Blooded people. It is now felt that voice of people like us who come from lower strata of the society is not heard in this organization.”

“While working in this organization, I have realized that, from Dispur to Delhi, this organization prefers Family First and Nation Last,” he added in his letter.