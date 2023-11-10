Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein said that while friends may change, neighbours never do, and that it is important to maintain cordial relations with them for peaceful coexistence.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh at Hollongi on Friday.

Mein narrated the age-old bonding between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, dating back to the British era and NEFA days, and said that this legacy should be passed on to the younger generations.

He lauded Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, who is also the chief patron of the organizing committee, and emphasized the transformative power of cultural exchange in fostering deep understanding, appreciation, and unity between different communities.

Mein said that the cultural festival not only highlights the talents of artists and performers but also creates invaluable opportunities for cultural dialogue, instilling pride and unity across diverse communities.

He stated that such cultural events serve as a bridge to connect people from different communities and regions, strengthening relationships and transcending boundaries to embrace shared roots.

The deputy chief minister expressed his support for the conduct of the Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival on a larger scale in the future, acknowledging its pivotal role in fostering social harmony, peace, and progress.

“As we stride forward,” he said, “let’s embrace the richness of diversity and build a future filled with unity and understanding.”

He added that the festival stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange in creating a tapestry of unity amidst the beautiful diversity of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He also mentioned that many prominent personalities, such as Dr Bhupen Hazarika, have helped to unite the sister states of the Northeast, and particularly Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, through their songs and music.

Mein further said that prominent literary personalities of Arunachal Pradesh, such as Late Lummer Dai and Padmashree awardee YD Thongchi, have contributed immensely to Assamese literature, and their works have earned recognition and accolades from the Asam Sahitya Sabha.

Mein also asserted that Hollongi will grow into one of the most developed areas in the capital region owing to the green airport.

He called upon the people of the area to maintain the natural beauty and not destroy the beautiful landscape.

The deputy chief minister said that to keep the beautiful landscape intact and to check any kind of unsystematic and unauthorized construction in the airport area, the Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning and Development Authority.

He requested everyone to abide by the rules and regulations as prescribed in the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning and Development Authority Bill 2023.