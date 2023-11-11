Guwahati: MV Kindat Pandaw, the ship carrying the second international voyage after the success of Ganga Vilas, anchored at Assam’s Dhubri on Friday (November 10) after completing its journey via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

The ship embarks on a pristine Brahmaputra odyssey from here on, where the rich cultural and social heritage of Assam will be displayed to the 31 tourists from Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the United States (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

The 21-day international river cruise sojourn is likely to culminate at the Pandu port in Guwahati, Assam.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, “This is a watershed moment in the resurgence of the inland waterways in Assam. Our ministry has been working tirelessly to explore the economic potential of Brahmaputra and that too, a viable one. With the successive arrival of international cruise vessels, we are slowly but steadily building a strong ecosystem for the river cruise tourism industry to thrive and unlock economic growth in the region.”

“The interests from the international tourists have been encouraging as they will be amazed by the fresh natural beauty that Assam has. The tourists will have an opportunity to soak in an immersive experience through this voyage and explore the art, culture, history and spirituality of India and Bangladesh along the entire route. With these successful voyages, it gives us a lot of resolve to work further to unlock the huge economic potential that Brahmaputra possesses by optimising our rich riverine economy,” Sonowal added.

The journey began from West Bengal’s Kolkata on October 24 this year and reached Dhaka in Bangladesh on November 3.

At the zero point near Dhubri, after crossing the international border from Bangladesh, the ship has already covered a distance of 1,310 kilometres in 18 days.

The journey is likely to be completed when MV Kindat Pandaw docks at the Pandu port by November 12 or 13.

The maiden international as well as the world’s longest river cruise started earlier this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Ganga Vilas from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

After traversing through the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal as well as Bangladesh, it arrived at Dhubri in Assam on its 39-day voyage.

Dubbed as the longest river cruise in the world, the Varanasi to Bogibeel voyage completed the journey on February 28, 2023, when it anchored at Bogibeel in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, drawing a close to its 51-day cruise.

Beyond the international river cruises, there have been many cruises which have been operating in Assam. MV Charaideo, MV Sukapha and MV Mahabahu are regularly ferrying many international tourists from Guwahati to Silghat in Nagaon district regularly, ensuring a bustling river cruise sector in Assam.

Northeast has a huge potential for freight carriage through the national waterways.

These national waterways provide hinterland connectivity to Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, thus connecting these states with mainland India and sea ports of Kolkata and Haldia through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.