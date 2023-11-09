GUWAHATI: The Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO), on Thursday (November 09), staged massive demonstrations across seven Northeast states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura – over the six-month-long violence in Manipur.

Students’ bodies from each of the seven Northeast states, who are members of the NESO, staged sit-in demonstrations in respective state capitals demanding permanent peace in Manipur.

The demonstrations, besides demanding peace in Manipur, also slammed the BJP-led central government for its alleged ‘in-action’ to bring normalcy in the strife-torn Northeast state.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) – member of the NESO – organised a one-day demonstration for permanent peace in Manipur at the NEFA club building in Itanagar.

Bengia Pilia, vice-president of AAPSU, and Pritam Sonam, IPR secretary of NESO, briefed the media, expressing concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Both AAPSU and NESO criticized the central government for its failure to control the situation in Manipur and urged for an amicable solution to resolve the ongoing crisis.

In Tripura, the Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) held a sit-in demonstration demanding permanent peace in Manipur.

In Manipur also the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) staged a sit-in protest at Keishampat Leimajam Lekai in Imphal.

In Nagaland, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) under the aegis of NESO demonstrated near the Raj Bhavan in Kohima demanding permanent peace in Manipur.

Similar demonstration was also organised at Shillong in Meghalaya by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU).

In Assam, NESO along with the All Assam Student Union (AASU) staged a protest at Swahid Nyas Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding immediate restoration of peace in Manipur.

In Mizoram, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) staged a demonstration at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl.