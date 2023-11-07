KOHIMA: An impressive nearly 93 percent voters’ turnout was recorded in the polling for the by-election to the Tapi assembly constituency in Nagaland.

Till 3pm on Tuesday (November 07) – the voting day – over 15,000 voters exercised their franchise in the by-polls to the Tapi assembly constituency in Nagaland.

No untoward incident was reported from any of the 23 polling stations in Tapi constituency, said Nagaland joint chief electoral officer (CEO) Awa Lorin.

“The polling process is underway smoothly without any report of untoward incidents from the 23 polling stations,” Lorin said.

Lorin added: “92.61 percent of the 15,256 electors have cast their vote till 3 pm.”

Polling for by-election to the Tapi assembly constituency in Nagaland began at 7 am and continued till 4 pm on Tuesday (November 07).

Webcasting is being conducted in all the 23 polling stations and voting is being directly monitored by Nagaland CEO and the election committee of India (ECI), returning officer Rongsenmenla Jamir told PTI.

By-election to the Tapi assembly constituency I Nagaland was necessitated following the death of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.

Ruling NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak and Congress nominee Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.