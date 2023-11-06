KOHIMA: Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader RS Bharathi has been at the eye of the storm for his controversial “Nagas are dog-eaters” remark.

The DMK leader, during a party event, had said: “The governor was chased away by the Nagas from their land. Those who eat dog meat could chase the governor out of the state. So, we must not forget how much more self-respect Tamils who eat their food with salt have.”

The DMK leader made this statement while taking a dig at Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for allegedly creating trouble and delaying bills.

Following his remark, Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, who was also the governor of the Northeast state of Nagaland, slammed DMK leader RS Bharathi.

Slamming the DMK leader for his “dog-eaters” remark on Naga community, RN Ravi said that the statement was “scurrilous and unacceptable”.

“Nagas are brave, honest and dignified people. Thiru RS Bharathi, a senior DMK leader, publicly insulting them as ‘Dog eaters’ is scurrilous and unacceptable,” Ravi said.

He added: “I urge Mr Bharathi not to hurt a community of which the whole of India is proud.”

Reacting to the controversy surrounding his statement, Bharathi said that his speech was ‘misinterpreted’.

RS Bharathi said: “We have not insulted them (people of Nagaland). In fact, we have praised them. My speech is being misinterpreted.”

He said that RN Ravi “is acting like an RSS person”.

“He (RN Ravi) was sent back from Nagaland because during his tenure, an order for dog meat ban was passed and now, it has been set aside by Guwahati high court,” said Bharathi.

Bharathi added: “He (former Nagaland governor RN Ravi) was the one, who insulted the people of Nagaland.”