ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh police is all set to launch an operation to tackle the drugs menace in the frontier state.

The operation to be launched by the Arunachal Pradesh police – named “Operation Dawn” will be a multi-faceted to deal with illegal drugs trade in the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh police department stated that “Operation Dawn” will focus on enforcement aspect.

However, it will also put the Arunachal Pradesh police department in a role as a guide for the younger generation.

Under “Operation Dawn”, the Arunachal Pradesh police will not limit itself to demand and supply reduction through strict law enforcement but will also commit to motivating and guiding youths through awareness and interaction campaigns/programs.

They will also liaise with appropriate agencies to work on assessing and ensuring harm reduction.