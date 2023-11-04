ITANAGAR: A personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (November 04).

According to reports, a vehicle with three passengers on-board skidded off the road and fell into a gorge of at least 300 feet deep.

The accident reportedly took place along the Kimin-Ziro-Putin Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

An ITBP personnel, hailing from Assam, lost his life on the spot and two other persons sustained grievous injuries in the accident in Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased ITPB personnel has been identified as Lakhinandan Deuri.

He was a resident of Deuri Gaon in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The two injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.