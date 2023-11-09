IMPHAL: Services emerged the proud winners of the men’s football event in the 37th National Games held in Goa.

Services defeated Manipur 3-1 in the final of the men’s football at Nehru Stadium in Goa on November 8.

Both Manipur and Services were locked 1-1 at half time.

While P Christopher Kamei put Services in the lead in the 13th minute, Phijam Sanathoi Meetei restored parity four minutes before the breather.

In the second session, Services shot ahead when Soibam Abhinash Singh scored an own goal in the 62nd minute.

Manipur’s hopes of making a comeback were dashed further as Rahul Ramakrishnan widened the margin well into the add-on time.

The third place went to Kerala, who defeated Punjab 4-3 in the tie-breakers after regulation time ended in a goalless draw.

Services: Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir; Pardeep Kumar, Zothanpuia, Boinao Singh, Shafeel; Vijay (Bikash Thapa, 65’), P Christopher Kamei, Alan Thapa (Thingnam Bidhyasagar Singh (65’), Lethaolen Khongsai, Rahul Ramakrishnan; Samir Murmu (Jashandeep Singh, 90+6’).

Manipur: AB Wiraibou; Maibam Deny Singh, MD Rohit, Thiyam Chingkheinganba, Soibam Abhinash Singh; Phijam Sanathoi Meetei, Ngariyanbam Jenish Singh, Somishon Shirak (Shunjanthan Ragui, 77’), Leimajam Sangkar Singh; Samson (Ngangbam Pacha Singh, 73’), Wangkheimayum Sadananda Singh.

