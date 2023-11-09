Imphal: A five-hour Manipur bandh has been called for by a new outfit Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the disappearance of two students — Maibam Avinash, 16, and Ningthoujam Anthoujam, 19, who are still untraced after their disappearance in the red zone in the Kuki dominated area on November 5.

The state-wide bandh will start from 8 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on November 10.

The proposed bandh came at a time when the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) has been imposing an indefinite economic blockade on the national highways passing in the state from 6 pm on November 3 demanding among others restoration of mobile internet services as per the Memorandum of Agreement with the state government on October 26, 2023.

Over 300 goods-laden trucks are stranded on the national highway passing Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam.

The JAC in a statement stated that a resolution was taken during a meeting held on Wednesday at Akham village under Lamshang police station and also appealed to all to refrain from work during the bandh hours and hold protests in every locality to mount pressure on the government to rescue the two teenage boys who went missing on November 5.

The JAC said that they will hold another public meeting on November 12 at Akham football ground and decide their future course of action.

The state home department, in the meantime, stated that two persons suspected to be involved in the abduction of these two youths were arrested and they are in judicial custody till November 17.