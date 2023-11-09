AIZAWL: A personnel of the border security force (BSF), hailing from the Northeast state of Mizoram, was killed in an incident of Pakistani firing along the line of control (LOC) at Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased BSF personnel from Mizoram has been identified as 50-year-old Lal Fam Kima.

Kima was serving in the BSF as a head constable in the force’s 148th battalion.

“Director General and all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border,” the BSF stated in a statement.

BSF constable Kima was critically injured in the unprovoked cross border firing by the Pakistani Rangers.

He was shifted to hospital where he died on Thursday (November 09) morning.

Lal Fam Kima hailed from Aizawl in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the body of slain BSF personnel Lal Fam Kima is likely to reach his Aizawl home in Mizoram on Friday (November 10).