Aizawl: Repoll in a polling station within Aizawl South-III constituency in Mizoram will be held on November 10 between 7 am and 4 pm, officials said.

Repoll was necessitated by non-clearance of mock-poll by polling officials before actual voting began on Tuesday, they said.

Officials said that post-poll scrutiny was held across the state on Wednesday during which it was discovered that a mock poll at Muallungthu polling station within the Aizawl South-III constituency was not cleared before the actual voting started.

Accordingly, the Returning Officer of the constituency sought permission from the Election Commission, which directed that repoll for Muallungthu polling station be held on November 10, they said.

There are 1,084 electors, including 548 female voters, in Muallungthu polling station.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly polls were held under a peaceful atmosphere on Tuesday and 80.43 per cent of 8.57 lakh voters cast their votes.