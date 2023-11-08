GUWAHATI: Arrested Assam Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah has been sent to one-day police custody on Wednesday (November 08).

Mollah was produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup-Metro district in Assam.

His bail plea was rejected by the court, reports said.

Assam Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hindu priests and saints.

The Assam Congress MLA was arrested from his residence in Guwahati on Tuesday (November 07) following an FIR lodged with the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of East Zone in Guwahati by a resident of the city.

Notably, Assam Congress also issued a show cause notice to the MLA stating: “Being a secular democratic political party, the Indian National Congress is totally against the works of spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments.”

“Rather, Indian National Congress has been persistently working to spread the message of unity, integrity and social harmonious consciousness amongst the people of the Country amidst diversity,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said in the show cause notice.