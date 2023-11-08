Assam: One dead, several injured in major road accident on Bogibeel Bridge

Dibrugarh: A major road accident occurred on the Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh, Assam on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The accident took place at around 9:00 AM when three dump trucks and one Tata Magic carrying passengers collided on the bridge.

According to witnesses, a dumper truck from Dhemaji (registration number AS06CC0146) attempted to overtake another dumper truck (registration number AS 07AC0577) but collided with a third dumper truck (registration number AS 06 BC 6669) coming from the opposite direction from Dibrugarh.

A Tata Magic passenger vehicle (registration number AS 06 AC 8984) carrying around 12 passengers crashed into the dumper truck from behind.

One passenger, identified as Tarun Kuli (52), died on the spot, while several other passengers and the drivers of two dumper trucks sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (ACMH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

An Army convoy passing through the Bogibeel Bridge at the time immediately sprang into action and assisted in the rescue operation. Army personnel helped extract the injured from the damaged vehicles using cranes and provided medical assistance at the accident site.

“Recently, there have been many road mishaps in the Bogibeel area due to overspeeding and rash driving. Drivers should be mindful of passenger safety. We have witnessed many accidents around Bogibeel,” said a Bogibeel resident.